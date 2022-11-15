Crime

Man’s body stuffed in suitcase found in Punjab’s Jalandhar



Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 15 November 2022 - 17:33
Chandigarh: The body of a man, appearing to be in his early 30s, was found stuffed in a suitcase outside the railway station in Punjab’s Jalandhar city on Tuesday, police said.

Government Railway Police Assistant Commissioner, Om Prakash, said on getting information, the police reached the spot and found a red suitcase just outside railway station.

“We scanned the CCTV footage and found that a man in his mid-30s dropping the suitcase and then heading towards the ticket counter. Efforts are on to identify the accused,” he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suitcase had been lying outside the railway station since Monday night.

