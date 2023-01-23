Mentally challenged girl rape case: K’taka police arrest 3

Vijayapura (Karnataka): Three people, including the rape accused, have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a mentally challenged girl in this district of the state, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Ayaz Ahmad Zamadara, Umar Faroq and Rahil. On January 17, the accused spotted the girl waiting for a bus near the Vijayapura central bus stop at night.

After observing the girl closely, the accused lured her to drop her to her village on their bike. They then took her to an isolated place in a vegetable market where Rahil assaulted her sexually. Others helped him commit the crime.

The accused were rag pickers and collected garbage in Vijayapura and wandered at night as they did not have any shelter.

The police had zeroed in on the accused with the help of CCTV footage. After the crime, the accused had abandoned the victim and escaped.

On seeing the girl writhing in pain, the locals informed police. Vijayapura Women’s police had rushed to the spot and shifted her to a hospital.

Further investigation in the matter is on.