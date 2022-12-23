Crime

Mentally challenged man kills 2 in J&K’s Anantnag

Officials said that a mentally challenged man identified as Javed Hassan Rather attacked several persons, including his parents in Aishmuqam town of Anantnag district.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 23 December 2022 - 11:51
0 181 Less than a minute
Mentally challenged man kills 2 in J&K's Anantnag
Mentally challenged man kills 2 in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar: Two people were killed and several others injured on Friday when a mentally challenged person attacked them in J&K’s Anantnag district.

Officials said that a mentally challenged man identified as Javed Hassan Rather attacked several persons, including his parents in Aishmuqam town of Anantnag district.

“Two persons identified as Mohammad Amin Shah and Ghulam Nabi Khadim were killed, while several others were injured, including his parents.

“He first attacked his family members in which his parents were injured and later came out and attacked several people outside.

Related Articles

“The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The mentally challenged assailant has been restrained,” officials said.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 23 December 2022 - 11:51
0 181 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button