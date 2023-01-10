Minor arrested in TN for raping, impregnating 14-year-old girl

Chennai: A 16-year-old school dropout in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore was arrested by woman police station officials for repeatedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl from the same locality, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Police said that the boy and girl had dropped out of school and were living in the same area.

After the girl complained of stomach pain, her mother took girl to a government hospital and after conducting a few tests, she was found to be three months pregnant. When the doctors questioned her, she admitted to having a relationship with the boy who had repeatedly entered into a physical relationship with her.

The doctors registered a complaint with the Police who arrested the 16-year-old boy under Sections 5 and 6 of the Pocso Act. He was sent to the Cuddalore Government Observation Centre being a minor.