Minor girl dies after rape in Karnataka

Ramnagar: A minor girl died in Karnataka's Ramnagar district after she was raped, police said on Saturday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 25 March 2023 - 10:43
The incident took place at the Tataguni village in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the police, 17-year-old victim studying in class 12 was raped at an isolated area near the village and she succumbed on the spot due to severe bleeding.

The police said that the girl was lured to the spot by the accused, who hailed from the same village.

Kaggalipura police have taken up investigation and the body has been shifted to the Rajarajeshwari Hospital.

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act.

