Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar’s Banka

Patna: A minor girl was gang-raped by three persons in Bihar’s Banka district, police said on Friday, adding that all the accused have been arrested.

The accused were identified as Nitish Kumar, his cousin Sada Shiv Kumar, and Vikas Kumar, all residents of Baheri village under Dhoraiya police station.

The police said that main accused Nitish Kumar befriended the victim some six months ago and started interacting with her. Initially, the girl was not receptive but as he began calling over the phone regularly, she finally became friendly.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar called her to meet him in Dhoraiya market, and she told her family that she is going to meet her friend and went there.

“When she reached Dhoraiya, Nitish Kumar, Sada Shiv and Vikas took her to an isolated place and raped her one by one. After committing the crime, they fled from the spot,” said an officer of Dhoraiya police station.

The victim reached home and narrated her ordeal to her parents.

“They came before us and registered a complaint against the trio. We conducted the medical examination of the victim which confirmed rape,” he said, adding that a raid was conducted and the accused arrested from their village.

“They have booked under charges of gang rape (Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code) and under the Pocso Act,” he said.