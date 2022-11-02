Crime

Minor girl gang-raped, murdered in Karnataka

Kalaburagi SP Isha Panth on Wednesday said a special team has been formed to probe the case and nab the accused.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 November 2022 - 17:45
0 192 Less than a minute
Minor girl gang-raped, murdered in Karnataka
Minor girl gang-raped, murdered in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district.

Kalaburagi SP Isha Panth on Wednesday said a special team has been formed to probe the case and nab the accused.

According to police, the victim had gone out of the house to attend nature’s call on Tuesday afternoon.
When the girl did not return home, her family members started searching her everywhere, after which her body was found in a farm.

After reaching the spot, Isha Panth assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

Related Articles

The girl was studying in Class 9 and staying at her relative’s place, the police said.

Aland police have taken up the investigation.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 November 2022 - 17:45
0 192 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button