Minor girl kidnapped in UP rescued from Rajasthan

Station House Officer (New Mandi) Sushil Kumar Saini said that the girl was rescued from Rajasthan on Wednesday evening and has been brought back.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 October 2022 - 15:18
Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl, who had been allegedly abducted by a teenager from here last week, has been rescued from Rajasthan.

The 17-year-old accused boy kidnapped the girl on the pretext of marriage.

The teenager’s father is the manager of the private school where the girl studied in Class seven.

A case has been filed against the boy on the complaint of the minor’s parents, police said.

He has been detained and sent to a juvenile home while the girl has been sent for medical examination.

