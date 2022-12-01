Missing youth’s body found in Greater Noida drain after 10 days

Greater Noida: The body of a youth, who went missing on November 20 from Badalpur police station area in Greater Noida, was found in a drain in Devla village in the Surajpur police station area in the same district. After identifying the body, the police sent it for postmortem.

According to information received, Arun (22), a resident of Khatana village in the Jarcha Kotwali area, went missing on November 20. He used to work in Hero Motors Company located on GT Road.

On November 20, after finishing his duty, he went to his aunt’s house in Dujana village. From there, he left for his home at around 8.30 p.m., but did not reach home. A search was launched for him but he was not found. Then, a missing person complaint was registered in Badalpur police station.

On Wednesday, the Surajpur police received information about an unknown youth’s body being found in the drain of Devla village. The police reached the spot and after taking out the body from the drain, the nearby police stations were alerted about it.

The police tried to find out in which police station a missing person complaint had been registered recently. The Badalpur police station was then contacted.

The Badalpur police station informed the family members of Arun about the body. His relatives reached the spot and identified him from the tattoo of Hanuman ji made on Arun’s hand, and from his clothes. Marks of injury were found on Arun’s head and signs of a rope which may have been used to tie his hands.