Mobile game claims 8-yr-old girl’s life

A girl was playing a game on her mobile phone while walking in a village of ​​Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district when she fell into a well and died due to suffocation.



According to police sources, the body of the girl who died on Thursday evening has been recovered by the police. Police sources have identified the deceased as 8 years old Guddi.



Sources said that the initial report revealed that the girl was looking at her mobile phone while walking. Meanwhile, she fell into the well and died.

The police have started investigating the matter.