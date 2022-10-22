Mother jumps into well after throwing daughter into it

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident took place in Sangareddy district of Telangana state, a woman jumped into the well after throwing her daughter.

According to sources, Ambika, a 23-year-old woman from Mogudampally mandal of Sangareddy, threw her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Nakshatra into the well and she herself jumped into it.

The incident occurred last night. Today, local people saw the dead bodies and informed the police. The reason for the extreme action was not immediately known. The police registered a case in this regard and shifted the bodies to Area Hospital Zaheerabad for post-mortem.

Domestic dispute is believed to be the cause behind this. Police are investigating from different angles.