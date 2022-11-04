Mother sells newborn in Rs 18000 in Adilabad

Hyderabad: In an appalling incident, a mother sold her newborn baby girl for 18 thousand rupees. The unfortunate incident took place in Echoda mandal of Adilabad district of Telangana.

According to immediate reports, a woman from Gudihathnoor Mandal of Adilabad has 6 children. Recently she gave birth to a daughter.

The woman allegedly sold her newborn daughter to a man for 18 thousand rupees. The woman says that she has sold her daughter as she is not in a position to raise her.

As soon as the information was received, the police recovered the newborn girl and transferred her to the hospital and started the investigation by detaining the person who bought the girl.