Jangaon: A man died after an omelet got stuck in his throat. The incident took place in Bachannapet village of Jangaon.

According to sources, 38-year-old, Bhupal Reddy was drinking in an alcohol shop. While drinking he began munching an omelet.

Meanwhile the omelet got stuck in his throat. Unable to breath, the man died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to the government hospital for postmortem and began investigating.