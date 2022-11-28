Newly wedded couple commits suicide in UP

Jaunpur: A newly married couple allegedly committed suicide under ‘mysterious circumstances’ in Madiyahon area of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said here on Monday.

The sources said that Vishal Patel (23) and his wife Archana Patel (21), both residents of Mishrana ward hanged themselves and committed suicide late on Sunday night.

“Vishal’s mother raised an alarm when she called him and he did not respond. The neighbours broke open the door of the room and found the bodies hanging from a hook of the ceiling.”

Circle Officer (CO) Ashok Singh, in-charge Om Narain Singh along with force reached the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem examination. “Vishal’s mother told the police that the couple got married on their own wish and Archana’s family was against it,” the sources added.

Source UNI