Odisha: Three minor boys drown in pond

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, three minor school students died due to drowning in a pond in Rajnagar area of Kendrapara district in Odisha, on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Bela Parida, Vishal Rout and Sambit Sahu. The deceased minor boys are said to be in the age group of 10 to 11 years.

Rajnagar tahsildar Ashwini Bhuyan said the three children, all were Class 7 students and friends, drowned while taking a bath in a pond at Bagapatia village at around 1 p.m.

When the other children, who were also taking bath in the same water body, started shouting, locals reached the pond and rescued them. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared them brought dead.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the death of the boys.