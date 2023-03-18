Crime

On way home after seeing off daughter, couple die in road mishap

Kolar (Karnataka) In a tragic incident, a couple from Andhra Pradesh died while returning home after sending off their daughter to Egypt, in the wee hours on Saturday in Kolar district of Karnataka.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 18 March 2023 - 17:27
0 179 1 minute read
On way home after seeing off daughter, couple die in road mishap On way home after seeing off daughter, couple die in road mishap
On way home after seeing off daughter, couple die in road mishap

Kolar (Karnataka) In a tragic incident, a couple from Andhra Pradesh died while returning home after sending off their daughter to Egypt, in the wee hours on Saturday in Kolar district of Karnataka.

The deceased have been identified as Shafi Ulla (50) and Shama (50), residents of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place near Lakshmipura crossing near Srinivasapura in Kolar district.

According to police, driver Shafi lost control over the vehicle which swerved off the road on Bengaluru-Madanapalle National Highway. The vehicle fell into a big pit and hit a boulder.

Though airbags had opened, but due to the force they suffered serious injuries in the head and succumbed. As the vehicle fell deep into the gorge, no one noticed it and the incident came to light in the morning.

Related Articles

The couple is survived by three daughters. Two are married and the third daughter Sheefa works in Egypt. She had come to native place on holiday and the couple had gone to see her off to the Bengaluru airport.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 18 March 2023 - 17:27
0 179 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button