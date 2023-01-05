Crime

One held for rape of minor girl

The accused, Satish, is a resident of the Gausana village of Mathura, police said.

Mathura (UP): The police on Thursday arrested a person, hours after he allegedly raped a minor girl in Gausana village.

Acting on a tip-off, police swung into action and arrested the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Pandey, said that the accused barged into the house of a neighbour in an inebriated state and committed the crime.

City SP, Martand Prakash Singh, said, “A case has been registered against the accused under section 452/376A-B of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) and POCSO Act at Jamunapar Police Station.”

The 8-year-old victim is undergoing treatment.

The SP further said that strict action would be taken after a medical examination of the girl is conducted.

IANS
