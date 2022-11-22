Crime

One lakh cyber fighters will be trained in Jharkhand to thwart Jamtara gangs

The action plan regarding cyber security was shared in a workshop at Jharkhand Technical University (JUT). It was announced that the cyber fighters would be the most important part of the corridor.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 22 November 2022 - 16:07
0 175 1 minute read
One lakh cyber fighters will be trained in Jharkhand to thwart Jamtara gangs
One lakh cyber fighters will be trained in Jharkhand to thwart Jamtara gangs

Ranchi: In order to thwart the Jamtara gang of cyber criminals, the Jharkhand government’s Department of Higher and Technical Education, Jharkhand Technical University and Cyber Vidyapeeth Foundation have set a target to train one lakh cyber fighters in the coming 5 years.

Online ‘Cyber Vidyapeeth’ has been started with the goal to develop the state as a cyber defence corridor.

The action plan regarding cyber security was shared in a workshop at Jharkhand Technical University (JUT). It was announced that the cyber fighters would be the most important part of the corridor.

To achieve this target, cyber security skill courses have been started in the state’s Vinoba Bhave University and Cyber Vidyapeeth Foundation.

Related Articles

Shashank S. Garudayar, chairman, Cyber Vidyapeeth Foundation, said that excellent career prospects would be available for the youth trained in the cyber protection course.

He added that the sector had a shortage of talent with a need of 3.1 million cyber trainers and 60 million cyber professionals worldwide.

The initiative in Jharkhand is a step in this direction, said Garudyar.

He stated the possibility of the area being developed into a cyber defence business hub.

Jharkhand is a ‘focus state’ in the field of cyber security, as the Jamtara module remains a challenge for the entire country.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 22 November 2022 - 16:07
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button