Pak drone recovered with arms & ammunition in J&K

Jammu: The security forces recovered a Pakistani drone with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

A Defence ministry spokesman said in a statement on Thursday, “On the intervening night of 12-13 April 2023, the alert troops of Indian Army in coordination with J&K Police recovered a Drone crossing the Line of Control (LoC) from Pakistan into Indian territory in Beri Pattan area of Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.”

The spokesman said that 131 rounds of AK-47, five magazines and Rs two Lakh in cash was also recovered.

“The search operations are currently under progress,” said the ministry official.

