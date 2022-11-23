Crime

Playing children mowed down by car

Posted by: Munsif Web Desk
A four-wheeler ran over children playing in front of a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, resulting in the death of a child.

Police sources said today that an uncontrollable Bolero crushed children who were playing in front of a house in Gulabipur village under Dharampur police station area yesterday. In this incident, both children Anubhav and Shivamangal.

They were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Doctors declared Anubhav dead. According to the police, the driver of the vehicle left the vehicle and fled from the scene.

