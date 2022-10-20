Prominent Mumbai realtor jumps to death from 23rd floor home

Mumbai: A well-known realtor Paras S. Porwal jumped to his death from his 23rd floor flat at a Byculla tower in south Mumbai, police said here on Thursday.

Porwal, in his 50s, was associated with various companies, including Rajyog Developers Ltd., and had completed several commercial and residential projects in the city and suburbs.

The Kalachowki Police Station, which rushed to the spot, have recovered a purported suicide note in which he has reportedly cited financial problems that drove him to take the extreme step.

Coming just ahead of the auspicious Diwali festival season in which the realty sector experiences a boom, the Porwal incident has sent shockwaves in the building construction industry even as the police initiated their probe.