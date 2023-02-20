Crime

Ragging claims life of an engineering student

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 20 February 2023 - 19:44
Suicide

Hyderabad: Frustrated with the ragging and harassment by his colleagues, a student committed suicide in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Pradeep was studying in a private engineering college.

Distraught over harassment and ragging by his fellow students, he jumped in front of a moving train and ended his life.

According to Pradeep’s parents, his colleagues were demanding him to provide phone numbers of fellow students, alcohol and food.

Her parents blamed the college administration for the tragedy, as they didn’t take any action despite repeated representations.

