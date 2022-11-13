Crime

SHO arrested in rape case in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A circle inspector with the Coastal Police Station in Kozhikode was arrested by the police on Sunday morning in a rape case.

Sunu, the Coastal Police Station House Officer (SHO), is one of the accused in the case filed by a housewife at Trikkakara police station in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

A senior officer of the Trikkakaraa police said that Sunu was the third accused in the case lodged by the housewife who stated in her complaint that he was one among a gang of people who had sexually abused her.

Trikkakara police on Sunday morning arrested Sunu at Coastal Police Station, Kozhikode when he reported for duty. The police team had informed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Farook region before the arrest of Sunu who is the Station House Officer in Kerala Police.

The case is related to the sexual assault and rape that took place under Trikkakara police station limits in May 2022.

Police said that he will be produced before the magistrate soon.

IANS
