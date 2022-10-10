Shocking: 108-year-old woman’s legs chopped off; for this reason

Jaipur: In an appalling incident, robbers chopped off a 108-year-old woman’s legs to steal silver anklets she was wearing. The gruesome incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Sunday at around 5 am. The woman was left in a pool of blood by the robbers.

During their bid to steal the silver anklets, the robbers chopped off the woman’s legs and left her profusely bleeding and groaning in pain.

The robbers dragged her out of the house and chopped off her feet with a sharp weapon and stole the anklets. The family members were asleep when the robbers attacked her.

The woman identified as Jamuna Devi lives with her daughter and granddaughter. She is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

Investigations are underway.