Shocking: Husband shaves wife’s head after finding hair strand in food

Pilibhit: A man shaved his wife’s hair after finding a hair strand in the food she served him for dinner.

The shocking incident occurred in Milak village under the Gajraula police station of Pilibhit district. The accused identified as Zaheeruddin has been arrested.

The victim Seema Devi (38) complained that the husband enraged when he saw a strand of hair on the plate and in a fit of rage shaved her head after assaulting him. Her brother-in-law Zameeruddin and mother-in-law Zulekha Khatoon were also partners in his crime.

In her complaint, Seema claimed that since she got married to Zaheeruddin 7 years ago, she was being harassed for Rs 15 lakh dowry.

Police have registered a case against Zaheeruddin, Zameeruddin and Zulekha Khatoon.