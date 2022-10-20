Shocking: TSRTC bus conductor kicks passenger in Warangal; video goes viral

Warangal: In a shocking incident that took place in an RTC bus travelling to Chendrugonda village, Sangem Mandal, Warangal, a TSRTC bus conductor kicked a passenger.

According to sources, the passenger identified as Devadasu, a resident of Rangampet was asking for the ticket continuously; peeved over this, the conductor identified as Devender kicked the passenger. The passenger is said to be suffering from mental health issues.



The other passengers captured the video of the incident on their mobile and shared it on social media.

Expressing anger over the heinous act of the driver, netizens are requesting the TSRTC officials to take strict action against him.