Crime

Shocking: TSRTC bus conductor kicks passenger in Warangal; video goes viral

Peeved over repeatedly asking for the ticket, bus conductor kicks the passenger

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 20 October 2022 - 15:16
0 197 Less than a minute
Shocking: TSRTC bus conductor kicks passenger in Warangal; video goes viral
TSRTC bus conductor kicks passenger

Warangal: In a shocking incident that took place in an RTC bus travelling to Chendrugonda village, Sangem Mandal, Warangal, a TSRTC bus conductor kicked a passenger.

According to sources, the passenger identified as Devadasu, a resident of Rangampet was asking for the ticket continuously; peeved over this, the conductor identified as Devender kicked the passenger. The passenger is said to be suffering from mental health issues.

The other passengers captured the video of the incident on their mobile and shared it on social media.

Expressing anger over the heinous act of the driver, netizens are requesting the TSRTC officials to take strict action against him.

Related Articles
Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 20 October 2022 - 15:16
0 197 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button