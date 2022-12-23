Crime

Six, including three brothers booked for UP dairy owner’s murder

Six people, including three brothers, have been booked on the complaint of the deceased's wife. The victim allegedly had a property dispute with the accused.

Posted by: Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 23 December 2022 - 10:01
Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): The dairy owner whose body was found a week ago here, was strangulated to death as per the post-mortem report.

Six people, including three brothers, have been booked on the complaint of the deceased's wife. The victim allegedly had a property dispute with the accused.

Kotwali SHO, Rajendra Singh Pundeer, said, “Body of a man was found in a sugarcane field on December 20.

“The body had several injury marks. The man was identified as Yogesh Kumar. He was missing since December 16.”

Police has registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and a hunt was on for the accused.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 23 December 2022 - 10:01
