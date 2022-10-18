Six killed in Uttarakhand chopper crash

Rudraprayag: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashed in Uttarakhand’s Garud Chatti on Tuesday, killing all six onboard.

The victims comprised two pilots and four pilgrims.

The chopper is reported to belong to Aryan Aviation and was taking the pilgrims to Kedarnath.

A police official said they were awaiting more information.

Teams of SDRF and NDRF have rushed to the crash site.