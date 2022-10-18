Crime

Six killed in Uttarakhand chopper crash

The chopper is reported to belong to Aryan Aviation and was taking the pilgrims to Kedarnath.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 October 2022 - 15:22
Rudraprayag: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashed in Uttarakhand’s Garud Chatti on Tuesday, killing all six onboard.

The victims comprised two pilots and four pilgrims.

A police official said they were awaiting more information.

Teams of SDRF and NDRF have rushed to the crash site.

