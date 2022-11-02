Crime

Six women farm workers electrocuted in Andhra

The incident occurred when a high tension wire fell on the agriculture workers who were harvesting in the field in Dargah Honnur village in Bommanahal mandal.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 November 2022 - 15:19
Amaravati: Six women agriculture labourers were electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Wednesday.

Some other workers were also injured in the accident. On receipt of the information, the police rushed to the scene.

The electricity department has disconnected the power supply in the area. It was immediately not known how the incident occurred.

Further details were awaited.

