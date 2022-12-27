Teenager kills sister’s beau; chops body, feeds to dogs

In a shocking incident, a young man killed his sister’s boyfriend in Bihar and fed the chopped pieces of latter’s body to the dogs.

A young man named Rahul couldn’t bear the fact that a youth named Bittu Kumar loved his younger sister. In the case of an honor killing in Nalanda district of Bihar which is now going viral, the teenager killed the Bittu who loved his sister and threw the pieces to the dogs.

After cutting Bittu’s body into pieces Rahul fed the pieces to the dogs. He then threw the remaining parts of the body into the nearby river.

As a part of his plan, Rahul called Bittu Kumar to his house on December 16 for a talk. When Bittu Kumar did not return home till the 18th of this month, his parents lodged a police complaint. The police registered a missing case and identified Rahul as a suspect.

Rahul was detained and interrogated who finally confessed that he himself had killed Bittu Kumar. A case of murder has been registered against Rahul.