Teenager stabs fiance on pretext of making reels in K’taka

Haveri: A 17-year-old teenager has been taken into custody on the charges of stabbing her fiance in neck on the pretext of making reels in Karnataka's Haveri district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Om Public School on the outskirts of Ranebennur town.

Seriously injured victim, identified as Devendra Gouda, was rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be serious.

According to police, as the girl was in love with somebody else, she planned to attack Gouda, with whom she got engaged on March 3. The girl invited Gouda to a park and told him that she wants give him a gift.

Under the garb of giving him gift, she tied Gouda’s hands, asked him to close his eyes, and stabbed him in the neck.

Gouda’s parents have lodged a complaint against the girl with Halageri police station. Investigation is on.

