Telangana man, mother commit suicide

According to the police, the man hanged himself at his residence as he was upset over his wife not returning home from her parents' house following a quarrel between the couple.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 January 2023 - 12:59
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man and his mother committed suicide in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

According to the police, the man hanged himself at his residence as he was upset over his wife not returning home from her parents’ house following a quarrel between the couple.

Shocked over her son’s suicide, his mother also ended her life.

The incident occurred in Chekkapally in Vemulawada mandal.

The police shifted the bodies for autopsy.

A police officer said they have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

