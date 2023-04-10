Crime

Tension in Haryana’s Sonipat after armed men vandalise mosque

Tension prevailed in Haryana's Sonipat after a group of 15-20 armed men vandalised a mosque and attacked people offering namaz inside the premises.

Posted by: محمد یوسف
Last Updated: 10 April 2023 - 13:04
Tension in Haryana's Sonipat after armed men vandalise mosque
Tension in Haryana's Sonipat after armed men vandalise mosque

Chandigarh: Tension prevailed in Haryana’s Sonipat after a group of 15-20 armed men vandalised a mosque and attacked people offering namaz inside the premises.

At least nine people got injuried in the attack.

The incident occurred in Sandal Kalan village in Sonipat district on Sunday night.

Photos of the armed men attacking people have been circulating after the incident. The attackers were seen holding bamboo sticks in their hands and roaming freely.

The cause of the provocation is not clear. But the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against 19 people.

As per the police, the injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sonipat.

Further details were awaited

IANS
Posted by: محمد یوسف
Last Updated: 10 April 2023 - 13:04
