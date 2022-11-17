Three arrested for targeted killing in Punjab: DGP

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday arrested three persons, including two main shooters involved in the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, who was shot dead by six armed assailants outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday .

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manpreet Singh and Bhupinder Singh — both from Faridkot; and Baljit Singh of Muktsar Sahib.

The DGP said the police had established the identity of two of the main shooters — Manpreet and Bhupinder — on the first day of the crime and a manhunt was launched in this regard.

“In an intelligence-led joint operation, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur Police and Faridkot Police nabbed both the shooters from the outskirts of Hoshiarpur district, when they were waiting to catch a bus to flee to Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

The DGP said both the arrested shooters have criminal cases, pertaining to extortion and other crimes, pending against them and their questioning is expected to unravel the entire conspiracy hatched by the Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar and his network of associates, who have acted as facilitators in this crime.

In another success, DGP Yadav said Faridkot Police, in a simultaneous operation, have arrested Baljit Manna from the Jaito area in Faridkot for providing logistic support to the three Haryana-based shooters, including two minors and one identified as Jatinder Jeetu.

The trio Haryana-based shooters were arrested by the Delhi Special Cell a few days back.