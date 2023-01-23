Three dead as crane collapses during temple festival in TN

Chennai: Three people were killed and many injured when a crane collapsed during a temple festival in the Kilveedi village in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district.

The incident occurred on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Muthukumar (31), Jyothibabu (19) and S. Bhoopalan (41). Eight persons were atop the crane that carried the idol of the deity in a procession across the town during the festival of Draupathi Amman at Kilveedi village.

During the procession, the crane collapsed and all eight fell to the ground and were severely injured. Around 1,500 people were present on the road and on the premises of the temple when the accident occurred.

Police said that after the crane collapsed, the injured were taken immediately to the Arkonnam Government Taluk Hospital. Doctors at the hospital said that of them three were brought dead. The injuries sustained by five others are critical, and police said that the doctors were tight-lipped on the injured people.

Nemili police told IANS that an investigation has commenced and further inquiries on the reason for the mishap were being probed.