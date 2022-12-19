Crime

Three of family injured after police van ploughs into their home in UP

SHO of Garhwar police station, Raj Kumar Singh said that a police vehicle from Phephana police station ploughed into a tin shed home in Singhanchvar village.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 15:52
0 178 1 minute read
Three of family injured after police van ploughs into their home in UP
Three of family injured after police van ploughs into their home in UP

Ballia (UP): Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were seriously injured when an uncontrolled police van smashed into their home in Singhanchvar village under the Garhwar police station area.

According to police, the police vehicle was from the Phephana police station.

SHO of Garhwar police station, Raj Kumar Singh said that a police vehicle from Phephana police station ploughed into a tin shed home in Singhanchvar village.

The injured have been identified as Digvijay Ram (28), his wife Chanda (23), and their son Rishabh (3).

Related Articles

Uma Shankar (25), the driver of the police car was also injured in the incident.

Police said that the injured have been admitted to a district hospital and that no case has been registered so far.

Meanwhile, injured Digvijay told reporters that the incident took place when his family was sleeping, and a police vehicle coming from Rasra side rammed into their home. He added that the policemen were in an inebriated state, and liquor bottles were also seen in the vehicle.

Superintendent of Police R.K. Nayyar said that all three policemen — one head constable and two constables (including Uma Shankar) — have been suspended, and a probe ordered. To a question on liquor bottles found in the police vehicle, the SP said that all the facts will emerge in the probe and actions taken accordingly.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 15:52
0 178 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button