Three of family injured after police van ploughs into their home in UP

Ballia (UP): Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were seriously injured when an uncontrolled police van smashed into their home in Singhanchvar village under the Garhwar police station area.

According to police, the police vehicle was from the Phephana police station.

SHO of Garhwar police station, Raj Kumar Singh said that a police vehicle from Phephana police station ploughed into a tin shed home in Singhanchvar village.

The injured have been identified as Digvijay Ram (28), his wife Chanda (23), and their son Rishabh (3).

Uma Shankar (25), the driver of the police car was also injured in the incident.

Police said that the injured have been admitted to a district hospital and that no case has been registered so far.

Meanwhile, injured Digvijay told reporters that the incident took place when his family was sleeping, and a police vehicle coming from Rasra side rammed into their home. He added that the policemen were in an inebriated state, and liquor bottles were also seen in the vehicle.

Superintendent of Police R.K. Nayyar said that all three policemen — one head constable and two constables (including Uma Shankar) — have been suspended, and a probe ordered. To a question on liquor bottles found in the police vehicle, the SP said that all the facts will emerge in the probe and actions taken accordingly.