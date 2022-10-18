Crime

Three school children crushed to death in UP

According to a police spokesperson, the children were on their way to school when the incident took place.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 October 2022 - 15:16
Gonda: Three school children were killed and one seriously injured on Tuesday morning when they were run over by a speeding car near the Chauri intersection in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district.

The injured child has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

“Efforts are on to trace the car which reportedly sped away towards Lucknow. Eye witnesses have told us that the car was black in colour and had a Delhi registration number. We have alerted our counterparts along the way,” said a senior police official.

