Three youth killed in K’taka hit & run case

Davanagere, (Karnataka): Three youth were killed in a hit and run case in Karnataka’s Davanagere district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the unidentified vehicle hit a bike on the National Highway 48 near Anagoda late Friday night.

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Parashuram, 23-year-old Sandesh and 26-year-old Shivu — all residents of Ramnagar near Davanagere.

The youth had gone to attend a religious function to Katihalli village and were returning home when the accident occurred.

Davanagere Rural police have visited the spot and have taken up the investigation.

The police are collecting CCTV footage and statements from the locals regarding the incident.

So far, the police have not got any information regarding the vehicle involved in the accident.