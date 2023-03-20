TN church priest held after nursing student complains of sexual abuse

Chennai: A Church priest in Kanyakumari was arrested on Monday over alleged sexual abuse of a nursing student.

Based on a complaint from the nursing student, the Kanniyakumari police had registered a case against Benedict Anto but he was absconding since the past couple of days.

Sources in Kanyakumari police told IANS that he was arrested from a farmhouse in Nagercoil this morning.

Notably, scandalous videos of the priest exposing himself to women had gone viral on social media.

A few days ago, the priest was assaulted by a group of people and his laptop taken away. However, he did not file any police complaint against his attackers.

A couple of days after the laptop was seized, intimate scenes of Anto with young women appeared on social media sites.

The priest had earlier filed a false complaint against a youth, Austin Gino, and had sent him to jail.

Gino had earlier filed a complaint against the priest for having sent lewd messages and trying to sexually exploit a medical student who was a friend of Austin.

Anto had resigned from the post of parish priest earlier and will soon be replaced by another priest.