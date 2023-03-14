TN woman kills 2 sons, commits suicide

Chennai: A 27-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district first killed her two sons by throwing them into a well and then committed suicide, police said.

After finding out about the incident that took place late Monday night, the woman’s septuagenarian father consumed sleeping pills and was found unconscious at their residence.

He is currently hospitalised and is in an unstable condition.

G. Gunavathi (27) was married to M. Gopi in 2017 and the couple had two children.

The elder son was five-years-old and the second was just 18 months.

According to the police, Gunavathi had been living with her father since the past few months following a massive fight with her husband.

On Monday night, the children refused to eat their dinner and she beat them up.

On seeing this, the woman’s father scolded her following which she stormed out of the house, taking their two sons with her, the police said.

She later threw her children into the well near a temple. She then went inside a motor pump room and hanged herself to death.

The bodies have been sent to the Namakkal district hospital for post-mortem.