Train fire case: Kerala Police reach suspect’s home in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: A team of Kerala Police on Wednesday arrived at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to visit the residence of Shahrukh Saifi, the prime suspect in the Kerala train fire case.

Saifi was apprehended from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra on Tuesday.

According to sources, Shahrukh Saifi was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and Central intelligence agencies.

The suspect had reportedly sustained injuries to his face and head and had sought medical treatment at a hospital in Ratnagiri.

A team of Kerala Police was in Ratnagiri to conduct further investigations. The attack resulted in the deaths of three passengers, including a child, when they jumped out of the moving train to escape the fire.

Nine other passengers sustained burn injuries in the arson attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train at around 9.45 p.m. on Sunday (April 2).

When the train was about to cross the Korapuzha bridge between Kozhikode and Kannur stretch, Saifi is alleged to have sprayed petrol on passengers and set them ablaze.