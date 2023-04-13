Triple murder accused UP man arrested

Baghpat: A man accused of triple murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district has been arrested.

According to the police, Anjal killed his father, uncle, and aunt as they refused to give him money to buy liquor.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Shabga village under the Chaprauli police station limits.

SP Baghpat Arpit Vjayvargiva said that the accused, an alcoholic, strangulated three of his family members to death over liquor money.

The victims have been identified as — Veerpal (58), Sreepal (60) and Veermati (62).

After committing the crime, Anjal visited his other aunt in Sirsali, the neighbouring village.

He told her about the crime and she rushed to Shabga only to find three bodies.

Subsequently, she informed other villagers about the incident who then called the Chaprauli police.

Police have said that Anjal committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

He had an altercation with his father and uncle over liquor money. To pacify them, his aunt Veermati intervened.

However, later in the night, when they were all sleeping, Anjal strangulated them to death one by one.

All three bodies have been sent for autopsy.