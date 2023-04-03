Two Army jawans held for raping 2 women

Jhansi: In a shocking incident, two women have lodged a case at the GRP police station in Jhansi, accusing three Army men of molesting them inside a stationary coach parked at the Jhansi railway station.

Two Army personnel have been arrested while one is absconding.

According to GRP Circle officer Mohd Naeem Ansari, the two victims have alleged that one Army personnel asked them for their mobile phone, claiming that he had lost his phone.

He then indulged in talking to the women and took them to the railway coach parked on platform 7. There were two other Army personnel inside who then raped them and later asked them to leave. They did not return the mobile phone to the victims.

The victims reached the GRP police station and registered a case against jawans Sandeep, Ravindra and Suresh – two of whom have been detained while one is absconding.

GRP officials inspected the railway coach and informed the military police about the incident.