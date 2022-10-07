Crime

Two Army personnel killed in tank burst during field exercise in UP

Among the deceased personnel was a junior commissioned officer (JCO).

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 October 2022 - 15:44
0 175 Less than a minute
Two Army personnel killed in tank burst during field exercise in UP
Two Army personnel killed in tank burst during field exercise in UP

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Two Army personnel were killed and one injured on Friday after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field exercise near Jhansi district.

Among the deceased personnel was a junior commissioned officer (JCO).

A court of inquiry has been ordered, according to sources.

“Two Indian Army personnel, including a JCO, lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise today in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi. Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” an official release from the Army said.

Related Articles
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 October 2022 - 15:44
0 175 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button