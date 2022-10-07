Two Army personnel killed in tank burst during field exercise in UP

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Two Army personnel were killed and one injured on Friday after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field exercise near Jhansi district.

Among the deceased personnel was a junior commissioned officer (JCO).

A court of inquiry has been ordered, according to sources.

“Two Indian Army personnel, including a JCO, lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise today in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi. Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” an official release from the Army said.