Two Army personnel killed in tank burst during field exercise in UP
Among the deceased personnel was a junior commissioned officer (JCO).
Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Two Army personnel were killed and one injured on Friday after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field exercise near Jhansi district.
A court of inquiry has been ordered, according to sources.
“Two Indian Army personnel, including a JCO, lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise today in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi. Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” an official release from the Army said.