Two dead in car crash on Outer Ring Road Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons died and one injured seriously in a tragic incident occurred on the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road on Tuesday. According to the sources, a car rammed into a lorry at the Appa Junction, Rajendranagar on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).



While two persons in the car died on the spot, one was severely injured who was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Deceased are yet to be identified and police is investigating the cause of the crash.