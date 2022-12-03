Crime

Two devotees crushed to death in Andhra Pradesh

A car knocked down the devotees when they were walking from Srikakulam district to Vijayawada to offer prayers at Kanaka Durga temple.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 3 December 2022 - 10:59
0 175 Less than a minute
Two devotees crushed to death in Andhra Pradesh
Two devotees crushed to death in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Two devotees were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Saturday, police said.

A car knocked down the devotees when they were walking from Srikakulam district to Vijayawada to offer prayers at Kanaka Durga temple.

Two devotees — Eshwara Rao and Santosh — died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and arrested the driver. A police officer said that further investigations are on.

Bhavani Deeksha is the second largest festival celebrated at the Kanaka Durga temple after Dasara. Devotees take a 40-day-long Deeksha during which they wear red robes and offer special prayers.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 3 December 2022 - 10:59
0 175 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button