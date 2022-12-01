Two held with 52 kg charas in Bihar’s Gopalganj

Patna: Bihar’s Gopalganj police arrested two persons in connection with smuggling of 52 kg charas, an official said on Wednesday.

The seizure was made during a vehicle checking campaign from a Maruti Swift car on Tuesday night. The cost of 52 kg Charas in the international market is Rs 14 crore.

On the direction of district SP Anand Kumar, a barricading was installed at Balthari check post located on Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border, the official said.

“When a suspicious car approached toward the check post, the police personnel present there, stopped the car. During checking, the contraband was recovered from boot of the vehicle. We immediately arrested the accused and the interrogation is currently underway to ascertain the nexus of the syndicate,” said Kiran Shankar, SHO of Kuchaikot police station.

The accused are identified as Shan Mohammad and Asif Ansari. Both are natives of Anasrayan locality of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.