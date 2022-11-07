Crime

Two killed, 1 hurt as lorry hits pedestrians in Telangana

Siddipet: Two labourers were killed on the spot and another seriously injured when a speeding lorry lost control and hit them while they were walking on the roadside at Rayapole village in this district on Monday.

Police said when a group of women consisting of 10 members, all labourers, were walking on the roadside while going to their work place, a speeding lorry, which lost control, knocked down after hitting an electricity pole, killing two labourers and another sustained serious injuries.


The injured woman K Rajamai was admitted to Gajwel Government hospital for treatment.
The deceased were identified as T Syamala (39) and C Kavitha (35).


A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police added.
Meanwhile, the relatives of the victims held dharna by squatting on the road and demanded justice for the victims.

