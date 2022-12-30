Two killed in oxygen cylinder blast outside hospital

Chandauli, (UP): Two people were killed in a gas cylinder blast outside a private hospital in Chandauli district on Friday.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that it shattered glasses in the hospital and houses nearby, and the two bodies were badly mangled

Visuals showed them lying on the road amid chaos in the area. A truck carrying several oxygen cylinders is also seen parked in the middle of the road.

The police took the dead bodies into custody, and sent them for autopsy. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being investigated.

The explosion outside Dayal Hospital in Ravi Nagar area of Mughalsarai city happened between 9:00 am and 9:30 am while oxygen cylinders were being unloaded from a truck that was parked outside the hospital.

A huge crowd gathered around the spot, and the fire brigade was also rushed there.

Superintendent of Police, Ankur Aggarwal, inspected the spot and a forensics team was called in. Both the people, who died, used to work in the company that supplied oxygen cylinders.

The police are investigating whether the oxygen cylinders’ refilling and packing was done properly.