Two minor girls gang raped by 6 youths

According to SP Fatehpur Rajesh Kumar Singh, all the six youths have been arrested.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 13 March 2023 - 15:04
Fatehpur (UP): In a shocking incident, two minor girls have been gang raped by six youths under Hussainganj police circle in the district.

They have been booked under Sections 376 D, 342, 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The police official said that the incident took place when the girls were returning form a village fair.

The medical examination of the victims has confirmed rape.

